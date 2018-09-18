Peter Akpatason, representing Akoko-Edo in the House of Representatives, says loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the house will carry out the party’s instruction on Speaker Yakubu Dogara.
Akpatason spoke to journalists in Benin on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the recent defection of the speaker to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
READ MORE HERE
Akpatason spoke to journalists in Benin on Wednesday, against the backdrop of the recent defection of the speaker to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
READ MORE HERE