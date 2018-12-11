The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says the arrest of Ogbonna, son of Theodore Orji, former governor of Abia state, has nothing to do with Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The Abuja apartment of Aliyu and Mustapha, sons of the presidential candidate were …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2rt23kj
Get More Nigeria Political News
The Abuja apartment of Aliyu and Mustapha, sons of the presidential candidate were …
Read more via TheCable – https://ift.tt/2rt23kj
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[84]