Politics We Cannot Have A Fugitive Ruling The Country – APC Attacks Atiku Over US Travel Ban – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
The All Progressives Congress has launched an attack on the Peoples Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar saying that Nigerians won’t vote a fugitive in the 2019 general elections.

The party challenged the former vice president to clear himself of the alleged …



Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Byf4if

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[115]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top