The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it cannot unilaterally regulate the activities of Over-The-Top (OTT) technology service providers deployed by fintech operators in the country.
The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known during a recent media interaction …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MY3hQM
Get more: Nigeria Business News
The executive vice chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta, made this known during a recent media interaction …
Read more via Leadership Newspaper – https://ift.tt/2MY3hQM
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[22]