Justforex_nb_campaign

Business We Caught Some People Re-bagging Our Rice As Foreign Brand –Coscharis – P.M.EXPRESS

#1
As scarcity of imported rice hits major Nigerian markets, Dr. Cosmas Maduka, President of Coscharis Group, has revealed that his company caught some dealers repackaging its locally grown Coscharis rice brand into foreign bags.

Speaking in an interview with some national dailies, Maduka said his Coscharis Farms Limited …

coscharis.JPG

Read more via P.M.EXPRESS – https://ift.tt/33sxegs

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[49]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top