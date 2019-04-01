Police Command in Rivers State have appealed to residents of Port Harcourt to continue to show understanding and cooperation with the Command’s continuous closure of Port Harcourt-Aba road. The command’s spokesman, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, Deputy Superintendent Police told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Monday …
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Ujt5L9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Ujt5L9
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[67]