Metro We closed a section of Port Harcourt-Aba road to protect INEC office —Police – Punch Newspapers

#1
Police Command in Rivers State have appealed to residents of Port Harcourt to continue to show understanding and cooperation with the Command’s continuous closure of Port Harcourt-Aba road. The command’s spokesman, Mr. Nnamdi Omoni, Deputy Superintendent Police told the News Agency of Nigeria in Port Harcourt on Monday …



Read more via Punch Newspapers – https://ift.tt/2Ujt5L9

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[67]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top