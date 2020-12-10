Metro We didn’t reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU – New Telegraph


We didn't reach agreement with FG to suspend strike –ASUU - New Telegraph

Leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said there was never an understanding with the Federal Government that the Union would suspend its over 9 months strike on 9th December, 2020. President of ASUU, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi in a statement made available to newsmen...
