|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|Metro Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT. Bringing Total Confirmed Cases to 214 - NCDC
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: NCDC working with affected states to identify cases, confirmed cases 174 – DG – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19: 70 per cent of confirmed cases are male ―Minister of Health – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro COVID-19 Lagos update: 82 confirmed cases, 8 discharged, 1 evacuated to US – Vanguard News
|Metro News
|0
|Metro Abuja fast trailing Lagos as COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 139 - Vanguard Nigeria News
|Metro News
|0
|Similar threads
|Metro Five new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria: 3 in Bauchi and 2 in the FCT. Bringing Total Confirmed Cases to 214 - NCDC
|Metro COVID-19: NCDC working with affected states to identify cases, confirmed cases 174 – DG – Vanguard News
|Metro COVID-19: 70 per cent of confirmed cases are male ―Minister of Health – Vanguard News
|Metro COVID-19 Lagos update: 82 confirmed cases, 8 discharged, 1 evacuated to US – Vanguard News
|Metro Abuja fast trailing Lagos as COVID-19 confirmed cases reach 139 - Vanguard Nigeria News