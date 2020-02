You wouldn’t be wrong to call David Barmaasi Tumo the slayer of the 2020 Lagos Marathon 42-kilometre race. He not only won the race, he also set a new record! He crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 10 minutes and 20 seconds – a new record for the …Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/39gHETj Get More Nigeria Metro News