Politics We Have Depreciated Boko Haram’s Efficacy – FG – Leadership Newspaper

#1
The Federal Government on Monday reiterated its position that it has “largely depreciated the efficiency and efficacy of Boko Haram” insurgents.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, gave the government position when he featured on a live TVC News Programme, “This Morning,” monitored by the …



Read more via Leadership Newspaper – http://bit.ly/2PneIAy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[54]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top