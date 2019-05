Ayo Adebanjo, leader of the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, said he has evidence the President Buhari rigged his re-election in February, making his victory as declared by INEC questionable. “I maintain my stand that until the Supreme Court rules that he is validly elected, I will not recognise him....Read more via OluFamous.Com – http://bit.ly/2PMNmUA Get More Nigeria Political News