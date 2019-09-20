Metro We have evidence of Dino Melaye being responsible for Kogi election violence – Governor Yahaya Bello’s aide - LIB

Governor Yahaya Bello's aide has accused Senator Dino Melaye of being responsible for the violence witnessed in the last Kogi State election.

Mohammed Onogwu, Chief Press Secretary to Kogi State Governor who made the allegation while appearing on a Channels TV program on Sunday November 24, said they have a video evidence to back their claim

