JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics We have no land for Ruga, South East governors insist – The Guardian Nigeria News

#1
SouthEast governors have denied allocating any portion of land in the region for the Ruga Fulani herdsmen settlement, even as they promised to tolerate herdsmen who carry out peaceful trade.

In a statement, the director general of the South East Governors’ Forum...

fulani.JPG

Read more via The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News – https://ift.tt/30wYych

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top