advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Politics We Have Ranches To Cater For Over 5,000 Cows, No Need For Ruga Settlements -Governor Akeredolu – Sahara Reporters

#1
Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has kicked against the proposed Ruga settlements for herdsmen across the country.

Akeredolu said the Ruga settlements, initiated by the federal government cannot be in the interests of Ondo state as the lands in the state had been earmarked for forest reserves …

gov rotimi.JPG

Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2XoimkE

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top