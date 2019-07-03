Rotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State has kicked against the proposed Ruga settlements for herdsmen across the country.
Akeredolu said the Ruga settlements, initiated by the federal government cannot be in the interests of Ondo state as the lands in the state had been earmarked for forest reserves …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2XoimkE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Akeredolu said the Ruga settlements, initiated by the federal government cannot be in the interests of Ondo state as the lands in the state had been earmarked for forest reserves …
Read more via Sahara Reporters – https://ift.tt/2XoimkE
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]