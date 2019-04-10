Politics We have rescued Nigeria from Boko Haram – Buhari boasts in Abu Dhabi – Daily Post Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday in Dubai, stated that his government has succeeded in rescuing Nigeria from Boko Haram insurgents.

He spoke at a town hall meeting with members of the Nigerian Community in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Buhari, who also pledged more government investments in …



