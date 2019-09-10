Politics We have started preparation on 2023 general elections – INEC – Legit.ng

#1
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has revealed that preparation for the 2023 general elections has begun.

Daily Trust reports that the Oyo state resident electoral commissioner, Mutiu Agboke, revealed this in Ibadan, Oyo state ...

inec.jpg

Read more via Legit.ng – https://ift.tt/2N6LPKA

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[93]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top