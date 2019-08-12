The Senator representing Plateau North Senatorial District and Deputy Chairman, Committee on Defence, Istifanus D. Gyang, says Nigerians and governments at all levels must rethink their attitude to the security of the entire nation.
Gyang stated this at the weekend in Jos during the burial of the mother …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KrfBHo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Gyang stated this at the weekend in Jos during the burial of the mother …
Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2KrfBHo
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[52]