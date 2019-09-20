Politics We need only one Senator per State to cut cost: Rochas Okorocha insists - Daily Post

Senator representing Imo East Senatorial District and former governor of Imo State, Rochas Anayo Okorocha has insisted that the nation must revert to a unicameral system of legislature in order to cut cost.

Speaking at a press conference after Tuesday’s plenary in Abuja, he said, Nigerian leaders must make sacrifices when it comes to pushing the interest of the nation

