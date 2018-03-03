Submit Post Advertise

World We Now Know Why Russia Wants a 100-Megaton Nuclear Torpedo – Yahoo News

Discussion in 'World News' started by stato, Mar 3, 2018 at 12:02 PM. Views count: 287

Tags:
  1. stato

    stato New Member Curators

    In a speech on March 1, 2018, Russian president Vladimir Putin detailed a half-dozen “invincible” new Russian weapons under development, which he assured would give his nation the ability to launch “unstoppable” nuclear attacks on the United States. The speech, which was met with cheers by the audience, was accompanied by a video presentation that included an animation of a separating nuclear warheads raining down on Florida, apparently in the vicinity of President Trump’s retreat in Mar-a-Lago.

    putin.JPG

    Read more via Yahoo News – Latest News & Headlines – http://ift.tt/2FNKim9

    Get more World News
     
    Last edited by a moderator: Mar 3, 2018 at 2:29 PM
    stato, Mar 3, 2018 at 12:02 PM
    #1



    Loading...
    Similar Threads - Russia Wants Megaton
    1. stato
      World

      71 die as plane crashes near Moscow – Premium Times Nigeria

      stato, Feb 12, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      364
      stato
      Feb 12, 2018
    2. stato
      World

      ‘Bitcoin’ arrests at Russian nuclear lab – BBC News

      stato, Feb 10, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      44
      stato
      Feb 10, 2018
    3. stato
      World

      US Releases List of Russia’s Richest Oligarchs – The Trent

      stato, Jan 31, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      147
      stato
      Jan 31, 2018
    4. stato
      World

      CIA chief says China ‘as big a threat to US’ as Russia – BBC

      stato, Jan 30, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      142
      stato
      Jan 30, 2018
    5. stato
      World

      Russia Putin: Kremlin accuses US of meddling in election – BBC

      stato, Jan 29, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      472
      stato
      Jan 29, 2018
    6. stato
      World

      Putin’s Man In Crimea: We’ve ‘Returned To Russia Forever’ – NPR.org

      stato, Jan 28, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      127
      stato
      Jan 28, 2018
    7. stato
      World

      Trump Tells Russia He Wants to Make Things Better Between Them, Putin ‘Fully’ Agrees – Newsweek

      stato, Jan 27, 2018, in forum: World News
      Replies:
      0
      Views:
      177
      stato
      Jan 27, 2018

    Comments