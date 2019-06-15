Metro We rape married women even before their husbands —robbery suspects – Vanguard News

#1
For sometime, residents of Lugbe community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been going through hellish experiences in the hands of a deadly robbery gang.

But a particular gang did not only dispossess their victims of cash, telephones , laptops and other valuables, …



Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WEfbQF

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top