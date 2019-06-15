For sometime, residents of Lugbe community in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, have been going through hellish experiences in the hands of a deadly robbery gang.
But a particular gang did not only dispossess their victims of cash, telephones , laptops and other valuables, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WEfbQF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
But a particular gang did not only dispossess their victims of cash, telephones , laptops and other valuables, …
Read more via Vanguard News – http://bit.ly/2WEfbQF
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]