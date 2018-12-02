  • Learn Microsoft Excel in 4 hours NGN 7,500 only [ Get Details! ] Limited Spaces - Lagos

Business We remitted N30bn operating surplus in 2017–NPA – Newtelegraph

#1
Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has denied media reports that it failed to remit the sum of N177billion operating surplus from its 2017 revenue to the Consolidated Federation Account.

It stated that it has, however, remitted 80 per cent of the surplus which amounts to N30. …



Read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2G3iVIm

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Learn Digital Marketing in 4 hours - N7,500 only [ Get Details ]
Low Cost, High Impact Essential Business Skills in Lagos, Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top