Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), says legal measures will be taken against the Department of State Services (DSS) over its refusal to release Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement.A federal high court in Abuja had on Wednesday oordered the release of Sowore alongside Olawale Adebayo better known as “Mandate”, but the DSS did not comply with the order.