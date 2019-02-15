Suspected criminals arrested by the police in Niger State have said that kidnapping was lucrative and made them to “swim in money”.
The suspects, Mohammed Abubakar (25), Mamuda Mohammed (30), Mohammed Mohammed (26) and Amadu Garba (21), were trailed and arrested by police detectives attached to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2ST2fZo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
The suspects, Mohammed Abubakar (25), Mamuda Mohammed (30), Mohammed Mohammed (26) and Amadu Garba (21), were trailed and arrested by police detectives attached to …
Read more via Newtelegraph – http://bit.ly/2ST2fZo
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]