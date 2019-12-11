A Nigerian National Daily, Punch has shared a notice which gave off its stand on the alleged lawlessness witnessed in President Buhari’s administration. In a notice titled "Buhari’s lawlessness: Our Stand", Punch stated that it will "henceforth prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s …
