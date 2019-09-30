Olusegun Runsewe, director general, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), jas described Idris Okuneye, Nigerian cross-dresser aka Bobrisky, as a “national disaster. ”
Runsewe told NAN on Saturday in Lagos that if Bobrisky’s activities poses a great danger to youths …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2mZSYAK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Runsewe told NAN on Saturday in Lagos that if Bobrisky’s activities poses a great danger to youths …
Read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2mZSYAK
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]