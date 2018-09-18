Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo has said that Nigeria will beat Libya when the two countries meet in an African Cup of Nations qualifiers double-header.
The two teams will play the first of the two crucial encounters at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday...
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NtiZzD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The two teams will play the first of the two crucial encounters at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday...
read more via Newtelegraph – https://ift.tt/2NtiZzD
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[55]