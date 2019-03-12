Politics We won’t tolerate return of brigandage in Oyo State – Ajimobi – P.M. News

#1
Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has warned troublemakers to stay away from the state. He said his administration would not allow brigandage return to the state.

Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday night that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums …



Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Uyvbn1

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top