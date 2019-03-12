Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has warned troublemakers to stay away from the state. He said his administration would not allow brigandage return to the state.
Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday night that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Uyvbn1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday night that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums …
Read more via P.M. News – https://ift.tt/2Uyvbn1
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]