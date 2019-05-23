Politics Well Deserved!!! Fayose okays Fayemi’s emergence as chairman of Nigeria Governor’s Forum – Information Nigeria

#1
The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that his successor, Kayode Fayemi, deserved to be chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, (NGF).

The ex-governor made this known in a congratulatory message he sent to Fayemi. In a statement made available to the Newsmen by …



Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YPWZFv

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[81]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top