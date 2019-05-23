The immediate past Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has said that his successor, Kayode Fayemi, deserved to be chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, (NGF).
The ex-governor made this known in a congratulatory message he sent to Fayemi. In a statement made available to the Newsmen by …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YPWZFv
Get More Nigeria Political News
The ex-governor made this known in a congratulatory message he sent to Fayemi. In a statement made available to the Newsmen by …
Read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2YPWZFv
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[81]