Description: Africa is rich in strong, fast and talented football players who for a long time delight their fans with great matches. They play a significant role in many famous football clubs around the world. However, which players are the best?
Yaya Toure
Yaya Toure is an outstanding footballer who became the best player of Africa 3 times in a row and since 2019, he plays as a midfielder for Qingdao Huanghai. Also, Toure used to be part of many famous clubs such as “Barcelona” and “Manchester city”. In general, he has become the face of African football of the XXI century.
John Obi Mikel
Obi Mikel is a defensive midfielder who plays for the national team of Nigeria. He was the part of “Chelsea” for 11 years and for the national team, Mikel spent over 80 matches. In the last African Nations Cup, where 1xbet was the sponsor, he got the third place and after that, John finished his international career.
Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah is Egyptian forward who immediately became the football star after joining “Liverpool” in 2017 even despite the fact that many people didn’t believe in Mohamed as a top player after a bad period in “Chelsea”. Besides this, he became the best forward of English Premier League 2 times in a row. In addition, he led his team to the victory in the Champions League.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Aubameyang is a famous forward of Gabon who became the best footballer of Africa in 2015. His football career was developing quite slowly until he joined “Borussia Dortmund” in 2013. After that many European clubs were interested in him but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has chosen “Arsenal”.
Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane is Senegalese winger who is considered one of the fastest football player. And despite the fact his winger’s career was going on measuredly, he has become the important player of “Liverpool”. Besides this fact, he became the best forward of EPL of 2018/2019.
