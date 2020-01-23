Entertainment Wendy Williams officially divorced from Kevin Hunter – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Its official, Wendy Williams’ marriage to Kevin Hunter is over. Wendy Williams and her now ex-husband, Kevin Hunter are officially divorced.

According to TMZ, the final stamp was put on their divorce on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, by a judge in New Jersey....

hunter.JPG

via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/30TqQz2

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top