Arsene Wenger believes Thierry Henry can succeed, if he is given time at Monaco, despite a poor start to his managerial career.
The former Arsenal and France legend took over with Monaco in a 10-game winless streak across all competitions, that saw Leonardo Jardim lose his job. But Henry …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RN4qto
Get More Nigeria Sports News
The former Arsenal and France legend took over with Monaco in a 10-game winless streak across all competitions, that saw Leonardo Jardim lose his job. But Henry …
read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RN4qto
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[82]