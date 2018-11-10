Sports Wenger Predicts What Will Happen To Thierry Henry At Monaco – Nairaland

#1
Arsene Wenger believes Thierry Henry can succeed, if he is given time at Monaco, despite a poor start to his managerial career.

The former Arsenal and France legend took over with Monaco in a 10-game winless streak across all competitions, that saw Leonardo Jardim lose his job. But Henry …



read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2RN4qto

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[82]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top