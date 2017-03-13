Submit Post Advertise

  1. NB Weekly 6: World Women's Day Edition - Get Your Free Download Now!
    Dismiss Notice

Metro We're Not Aware Of Audu Maikori's Arrest - Police

Discussion in 'Metro News' started by Jules, Mar 13, 2017 at 7:51 AM. Views count: 89

Tags:
  1. Jules

    Jules Social Member Curators

    The Nigerian Police Force on Sunday said it was not responsible for the arrest of Audu Maikori, Chief Executive Officer of Chocolate City Records.

    Audu Maikori2.jpg

    According to PREMIUM TIMES, spokesperson of the Kaduna Police command, Aliyu Usman said, “We’re not aware of his arrest.”

    Meanwhile, John Danfulani, an associate of Mr. Maikori who is also standing in as one of his legal representatives, said he met the embattled label executive in a police facility along Ibrahim Taiwo Road, Kaduna.

    Maikori is expected to be arraigned today.
     
    Jules, Mar 13, 2017 at 7:51 AM
    #1



    You may like

    Comments