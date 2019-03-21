For a long time, Yacine Dieng used to make a decent living as a fishmonger in Bargny, Senegal.
Like other members of the Lebou, tribe of the fishermen, she took pride in living on the coast, and off the marine resources that were plentiful. But …
Read more via World Bank – https://ift.tt/2OgyOf1
Get more World News
Like other members of the Lebou, tribe of the fishermen, she took pride in living on the coast, and off the marine resources that were plentiful. But …
Read more via World Bank – https://ift.tt/2OgyOf1
Get more World News
Last edited by a moderator:[75]