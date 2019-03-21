The Economic Community of West Africa States, ECOWAS, is the least integrated region in the world in terms of cross border trade, a report by the Borderless Alliance group has said.
According to the report, the non- application of ECOWAS directives relating to free movement of …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YaPedG
Get more: Nigeria Business News
According to the report, the non- application of ECOWAS directives relating to free movement of …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2YaPedG
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[37]