West Bromwich Albion are reportedly in talks with Watford to sign striker Odion Ighalo. The striker has been heavily linked with a move to China already this transfer window, with similar speculation surrounding him last summer. A move to the Black Country would be much closer to home and Sky Sports are reporting the deal could be worth as much as £17m. Ighalo has been at Vicarage Road for two and a half years since joining from Udinese, scoring 33 times in 91 appearances. His move will reportedly give West Brom the permission to allow Saido Berahino leave the club with Stoke City reportedly keen on the English lad.