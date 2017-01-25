Submit Post Advertise

    Nigeria's Northeast have lost about $9.2 billion to the destruction of properties by the Boko Haram sect, Borno's Governor Kashim Shettima has stated.

    In Borno alone, Boko Haram has destroyed properties worth $6.7bn, he said, adding that the destruction ranged from municipal buildings to healthcare centres, Schools, Police Stations and power installation equipment.

    He spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, when he led a delegation of Northeast leaders to express appreciation to the leadership and members of the 8th National Assembly, for passing the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC) Bill.
     

