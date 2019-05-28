Sexual Health What’s the Difference Between an STI and an STD? – Parentology

#1
Your kid comes home from school talking about STIs. Let’s assume they were discussed in sex ed class (as opposed to being mentioned for more concerning reasons).

You know what an STD is, and you can infer that the “I” means “infection,” but why the change? What’s the difference between STI and STD?...



Read more via “sexual health” – Google News http://bit.ly/2EBbpBu
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

287
Top