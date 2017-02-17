Senator Dino Melaye has said made clarifications about ‘APC Change,’ the slogan of the All Progressives Congress, APC. In a chat with the media in Abuja, Melaye noted that change mantra was not about the APC as a political party but about the way Nigerians conduct themselves and operate government agencies and activities. He noted that the reason Nigerians are yet to feel the impact of change promised by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is because of the civil servants who according to him, are responsible for major corruption in the country and have refused to repent and internalize the change mantra within their hearts. He urged civil servants, politicians and those in positions of authority to become born-again and begin to act positively towards ameliorating the mistakes of the past so that the impact of the change mantra can be felt by the people. He said: “The change mantra is not about the All Progressives Congress (APC). The civil servants who are responsible for major corruption in the system are still the same people. “The message of change is not only to members of the APC. It is to Nigeria and Nigerians on how we conduct ourselves; and, how we operate government agencies and activities. “Nigerians, we must have attitudinal change, we must decide that the country is in recession now and we are approaching depression so we must begin to take the right steps inwardly. “Civil servants in this country, politicians, those who find themselves in positions of authority must become born-again, and begin to act positively towards ameliorating our past.