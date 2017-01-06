Nigerian professional footballer and Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi has hailed the 2016 Glo CAF awards for honoring him as the Youth Player of the year. The 2016 CAF awards gala held on Thursday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja to celebrate Africa’s best. Iwobi hailed the award and said he hope for more success in the future. “Honoured To Be Awarded The CAF Youth Player Of The Year In 2016. Hoping For More Success In The Future”, Nigerian Bulletin gathered from his personal twitter account. His counterpart, Kelechi Iheanacho who currently plays in England for Manchester City won the Most Promising Talent award. Read More: Glo Caf Awards 2016: Full List Of Winners