In order to make the stay of their clients even more interesting, these websites also have an abundance of bonuses. Some operators have more offers than others, but almost every brand has at least one deposit bonus, something that provides free spins, and a VIP club.
At first, it might seem as if the sports bonuses and the casino rewards have the same conditions. However, there are many differences between the two, which is why we wanted to point out some of them.
Casino rewards have a higher rollover requirement
If you decide to take a look at the zenbetting casino code, you will see that this is one of the betting websites that is not afraid of providing its users with multiple bonuses. Some of them are great because they will reward you with loads of bonus funds you can use on your favorite casino games.
Sadly, not every online casino is like that. Although some might provide significant rewards, things are different when it comes down to the rollover requirements. The vast majority of online casinos have way higher playthrough requirements than bookmakers. This means that you have to use your bonus amount more times in order to be able to withdraw them later on.
Some casino bonuses require a more substantial deposit
Another thing to keep in mind before you start betting is that some casino bonuses require customers to make a more substantial deposit. That’s due to the fact that casino offers have way higher limits than the promos aimed at sports bettors. So, if you want to avail yourself of those rewards, you have to be ready to add more money to your account.
While we are on the topic of adding money, you have to check if the given casino allows its clients to fund their accounts with all of the available deposit options. Since some e-wallets have special conditions, you may not be able to use all of them.
You will probably have less time to use the casino bonus
One of the differences that you will find once you take a look at the T&C of a sports and casino bonus is each reward’s duration. For some reason, you will probably have less time to use a casino bonus. This means that you have to complete the specific rollover requirement faster.
The bonus funds from the casino reward can’t be used on every game
Although there are some exceptions, most sports betting websites allow their clients to use their bonus on every sport. However, if you take a look at most casino offers, you will see that they can’t be used for live casino games, some of the slots, and most jackpots.