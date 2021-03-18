Sponsored What are the main differences between casino and sports betting bonuses?


siteadmin

siteadmin

Administrator

What are the main differences between casino and sports betting bonuses.jpg

There are numerous iGaming websites that we can choose from. Most of them have either a sportsbook or a casino section, but there are places that want to combine the best of both worlds. Thus, they allow their customers to wager on sports and play casino games on the same platform.

In order to make the stay of their clients even more interesting, these websites also have an abundance of bonuses. Some operators have more offers than others, but almost every brand has at least one deposit bonus, something that provides free spins, and a VIP club.

At first, it might seem as if the sports bonuses and the casino rewards have the same conditions. However, there are many differences between the two, which is why we wanted to point out some of them.

Casino rewards have a higher rollover requirement

If you decide to take a look at the zenbetting casino code, you will see that this is one of the betting websites that is not afraid of providing its users with multiple bonuses. Some of them are great because they will reward you with loads of bonus funds you can use on your favorite casino games.

Sadly, not every online casino is like that. Although some might provide significant rewards, things are different when it comes down to the rollover requirements. The vast majority of online casinos have way higher playthrough requirements than bookmakers. This means that you have to use your bonus amount more times in order to be able to withdraw them later on.

Some casino bonuses require a more substantial deposit

Another thing to keep in mind before you start betting is that some casino bonuses require customers to make a more substantial deposit. That’s due to the fact that casino offers have way higher limits than the promos aimed at sports bettors. So, if you want to avail yourself of those rewards, you have to be ready to add more money to your account.

While we are on the topic of adding money, you have to check if the given casino allows its clients to fund their accounts with all of the available deposit options. Since some e-wallets have special conditions, you may not be able to use all of them.

You will probably have less time to use the casino bonus

One of the differences that you will find once you take a look at the T&C of a sports and casino bonus is each reward’s duration. For some reason, you will probably have less time to use a casino bonus. This means that you have to complete the specific rollover requirement faster.

The bonus funds from the casino reward can’t be used on every game

Although there are some exceptions, most sports betting websites allow their clients to use their bonus on every sport. However, if you take a look at most casino offers, you will see that they can’t be used for live casino games, some of the slots, and most jackpots.
 

Similar threads

siteadmin
Sponsored Five reasons why some people don’t use betting bonuses
Replies
0
Views
113
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Sponsored Which are the most popular types of deposit bonuses in sports betting?
Replies
0
Views
101
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Sponsored Why are welcome bonuses more attractive than regular sports promos?
Replies
0
Views
74
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Sponsored Four things to know about the rollover requirement of each betting bonus
Replies
0
Views
110
siteadmin
siteadmin
siteadmin
Sponsored How to make sure you are using the best bonus for your needs?
Replies
0
Views
106
siteadmin
siteadmin

Sponsor Posts

ad

Top