Billionaire Ned Nwoko has spoken out about his alleged marriage to teen actress Regina Daniels.According to Kemiashefonlovehaven Mr Nwoko spoke through his media handler who said he is a Muslim and can marry many wives. ”Allamdulilai, Hon. Ned Nwoko is of royal blood and he is …via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2G7cC4P Get more Nigeria Entertainment News