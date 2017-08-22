President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a meeting with the country's security chiefs at the Aso Rock in Abuja. Participants of the 3-hour long meeting include the national security adviser, service chiefs, and the inspector-general of the Nigeria police. According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, these were the issues discussed at the meeting: the issue of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), the Boko Haram menace other security threats plaguing the country Read more: Buhari Orders Service Chiefs to Tackle IPOB’s Secret Army, Boko Haram, Others Threats