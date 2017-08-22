Submit Post Advertise

Politics What Buhari Discussed With Security Chiefs at Aso Rock

    Lequte

    President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday had a meeting with the country's security chiefs at the Aso Rock in Abuja.

    Participants of the 3-hour long meeting include the national security adviser, service chiefs, and the inspector-general of the Nigeria police.

    According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Abayomi Olonisakin, these were the issues discussed at the meeting:

    • the issue of the alleged Secret Service of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB),
    • the Boko Haram menace
    • other security threats plaguing the country

    Lequte, Aug 22, 2017 at 6:44 PM
