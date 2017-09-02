The Nigerian Super Eagles on Friday thrashed the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 4-0 in the third game of their Russia 2018 World Cup qualifier. Speaking after the game, Cameroon's coach Hugo Broos admitted that their chances of qualifying for Russia looks very slim, and that he's not afraid of getting fired. Nigeria tops the group with 9 points while Cameroon has 2 points. The other members of group B- Algeria and Zambia- have a point each and will clash later today. “I am not afraid of that and I don’t think about that", Broos said. “Football is the same for a coach. Today they hail you; tomorrow they kill you – so no big difference with me. “So I am not afraid even if we don’t make it to the Fifa World Cup.” “The best team won. Nigeria were better than us. “In the first 20 minutes of the first half and the beginning of the second half, we did what we needed to do, but for the rest of the game, Nigeria were better, more determined and first to ever ball. “We lost 4-0 but they had another three of four chances and it could have been more. “There is no hope. We have to win three games and Nigeria have to lose three games. That’s not possible.”