Cutting out refined carbs and eating whole foods can help you lower these markers at the same time.

Q: My blood test shows prediabetes and a cholesterol score of 208 mg/dl (5.4 mmol/l). I’m finding it difficult to know what to eat because the recommended diets for these conditions seem contrary. For example, fruit is said to be acceptable on a low-cholesterol diet but not …



Eat some garlic with your food (garlic butter doesn't count). Start exercising, too, because a healthy diet alone won't lower your cholesterol very much. Try to exercise for at least an hour a day. Exercises combined with a sensible diet is the best way to lower cholesterol. But there are some foods that do help in lowering it. They are soy, fish, oats, peas, olive oil, Green Oolong tea, and quite remarkably red yeast which can be in Chinese markets.

Foods to avoid are cheese, margarine, potato with butter and chicken pot pie. Also, red meats and dairy should be monitored.
 

