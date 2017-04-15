What constitutes Spam? Am I a spammer?

Sometimes spam is obvious, but often it does not conform to a particular rule and regulation.
I have highlighted some guidelines
To confirm you are not spamming, write to our moderators on press@nigerianbulletin.com We may also have NB-specific rules that supersede the guidelines above.
- If your contribution to NB consists primarily of submitting links to a business that you run, own or otherwise benefit from, tread carefully.
- Additionally, if you do not participate in other discussions or reply to comments and questions, you may be considered a spammer and banned from NB.
- If your contributions are often off-topic or not relevant to the community you are posting in, you may be considered a spammer and banned from NB
- If other users in our community do not appreciate your posts or ones similar to yours, but you feel the need to continue submitting them anyway, you may be considered a spammer.
Last edited by a moderator: Jun 15, 2016
