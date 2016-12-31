Chelsea Football Club today beat Stokes City to secure their 13th Straight win in the Premier league. Chelsea's 4 goals in the Match were scored by Gary Cahill, da Silva Willian [2 goals] and Diego Costa. Stoke City's 2 goals were scored by Bruno Martins Indi and Peter Crouch. Speaking after the win, Chelsea's manager, Antonio Conte said, 'This game was very competitive. It was another example of the difficulty of this league. We faced a really good team.' Conte says it was very difficult to deal with the long balls Stoke played and the second balls that followed. He also said he was pleased with the way his team adapted to Stoke's style of play. 'It's important tonight to celebrate New Year, and then tomorrow we start to think about the game against Tottenham.' 'I am pleased for Willian. He played a really good game with and without the ball, he scored two goals and it's fantastic.' 'To win 16 out of 19 games is a great achievement. It won't be easy to repeat this run.'