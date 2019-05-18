Sports What Cristiano Ronaldo told Juventus team-mates after Allegri’s exit was announced – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
Cristiano Ronaldo urged his Juventus teammates to play for outgoing manager, Max Allegri, after his departure was confirmed by the club. Allegri told the squad of his impending departure shortly before his Bianconeri bosses went public with a statement on his exit. The 51-year-old will leave Turin …



read more via Daily Post Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2w8yd6V

---------------
Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[50]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top