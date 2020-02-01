Metro What Donald Trump’s Newly Announced Travel Ban Restriction on Nigerian Immigrants Means – BellaNaija

#1
According to The Tribune, Donald Trump‘s administration announced on Friday that will begin restraining immigrants from Nigeria, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Eritrea, Sudan and Tanzania from entering the U.S.

The new restriction comes three years after Donald Trump travel ban was first announced, which barred people from several Muslim-majority nations from …

trump.JPG

Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2RMVyXK

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top