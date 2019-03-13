Metro What Government Will Do – Ambode Reacts To Lagos Building Collapse – Naijaloaded

#1
Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode has reacted to the collapse of a three-storey building in Itafaji area of Lagos State.

We had reported that many children were on Wednesday trapped in the collapsed building as rescue efforts are ongoing. The children …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2VXpijS

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[3]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top