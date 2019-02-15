The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said he has had a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, over Saturday’s election. The former vice-president said the American most-senior diplomat called him to reiterate the support of the international community …
