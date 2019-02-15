Politics What I discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo — Atiku – Premium Times Nigeria

#1
The Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Friday said he has had a telephone conversation with the United States Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, over Saturday’s election. The former vice-president said the American most-senior diplomat called him to reiterate the support of the international community …



Read more via Premium Times Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Ec0ZbR
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[1]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top